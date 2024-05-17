BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir for India’s head coach position: Reports

The Indian Cricket Board has reportedly approached Gautam Gambhir, a two-time World Cup winner and former opener, to take over as Team India’s head coach after Rahul Dravid’s tenure ends following the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

According to reports in national media, the BCCI has reached out to Gambhir to gauge his interest in the position, and further discussions are expected after the conclusion of Kolkata Knight Riders’ current campaign.

The BCCI is interested in having Gambhir as the next head coach for a three-and-a-half-year tenure starting from July 1, 2024.

With Dravid’s tenure ending in June, the BCCI has announced that it is accepting applications for the position of Team India’s head coach, with a submission deadline of May 27, a day after the IPL 2024 final.

