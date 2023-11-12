PM Modi At Himachal’s Lepcha To Celebrate Diwali With Soldier

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared pictures.

Ever since occupying the top office, Prime Minister Modi has spent Diwali with security forces deployed on the borders. During these visits, he interacts with the men in uniform. Last year, he was seen cheering on as security personnel sang during a musical event to mark his visit.

In 2014, the year the BJP came to power, the Prime Minister visited Siachen glacier on Diwali. In 2015, he was at the border in Punjab. The next year, he was near the China border in Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, he was in Kashmir’s Gurez sector. The Prime Minister was at Harsil in Uttarakhand for the 2018 Diwali. The next year he was at Rajouri near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister visited Longewala in Jaisalmer for the 2020 Diwali and Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir the year after that. Last year, he was at Kargil for Diwali.