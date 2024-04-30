Four Killed, 35 Injured in Bus-Truck collision on Mumbai-Agra Highway

Nashik: In a tragic incident, at least four passengers were killed and 35 others injured, including nine critical as a state transport bus collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Maharashtra’s Nashik town on Tuesday.

A tragic accident occurred on the outskirts of Chandwad town that caused the instant death of four people including a 14-year-old boy, two men and a woman. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was en route from Bhusawal in Jalgaon district to Nashik town when it attempted to overtake a goods truck on the highway, leading to the fatal crash.

The impact was so severe that more than half of the left front portion of the ST bus was crushed and ripped apart, trapping many of the victims inside, according to an official at the scene. Local police and fire brigade were immediately summoned for help and rushed the injured passengers to the Chandwad government hospital and other private hospitals. The condition of the nine victims is described as critical.

The accident led to a massive traffic jam on the busy national highway. However, the traffic was cleared after a couple of hours when the two vehicles were shifted aside. The local police said further investigation is underway.