Special Diwali gesture! Rahmanullah Gurbaz silently gives money to needy people sleeping on streets

Ahmedabad: While Afghanistan have failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the ongoing World Cup 2023, they surely won hearts with their great game in the ICC tournament. On the other hand, Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is making headlines for good deeds off the field as well.

Recently a video went viral on social media where Gurbaz was silently seen giving money to needy people on the streets of Ahmedabad so they could celebrate Diwali. The batter was seen keeping money silently near sleeping people who were on the streets and then leaving in a car.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz silently gave money to the needy people on the streets of Ahmedabad so they could celebrate Diwali. – A beautiful gesture by Gurbaz. pic.twitter.com/6HY1TqjHg4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 12, 2023

Gurbaz had a stellar 2023 World Cup as he forged a formidable partnership at the top with Ibrahim Zadran. The right-handed finished the tournament with 280 runs in 9 matches at 31.11 alongside 2 half-centuries and a strike rate of 98.94.