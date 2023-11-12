Tiger 3
Tiger 3! Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s film now in Cinemas

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 finally hit the silver screen on November 12, on the occasion of Diwali. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe and stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Tiger 3 has sold 2.43 tickets as part of its advance sales. These include ₹1.96 lakh in PVR INOX multiplexes and 47,000 in Cinepolis. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh says with its pre-sales across both multiplexes and single screens, Tiger 3 is all set to mark the biggest opening on Diwali day.

He also posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Day 2 (Monday) of Tiger 3 has already sold 1.03 lakh tickets as part of advance sales. These include 84,000 in PVR INOX multiplexes and 19,000 in Cinepolis. Thus, Tiger 3’s momentum is likely to continue after the opening day.

Tiger 3 has already made ₹19 crore on the opening day itself from advance sales. Out of these, more than ₹18 crore are from the Hindi version, while the Tamil and Telugu versions make for about ₹80 lakh. This would make Tiger 3 the biggest opener in the history of Diwali day.

