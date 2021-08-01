COVID-19 Patients
COVID Update.
Over 1.7K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1773 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 520 from Khordha
  • 208 from Cuttack
  • 98 from Anugul
  • 97 from Baleswar
  • 86 from Jajapur
  • 83 from Kendrapara
  • 81 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 65 from Dhenkanal
  • 61 from Nayagarh
  • 55 from Mayurbhanj
  • 51 from Puri
  • 47 from Bhadrak
  • 47 from Sundargarh
  • 25 from Kandhamal
  • 23 from Sambalpur
  • 17 from Bargarh
  • 13 from Malkangiri
  • 12 from Ganjam
  • 11 from Koraput
  • 9 from Keonjhar
  • 8 from Gajapati
  • 8 from Rayagada
  • 7 from Boudh
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 5 from Bolangir
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 109 from State Pool

With another 1773 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,58,601, H & FW Dept.

