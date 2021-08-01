Over 1.7K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1773 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

520 from Khordha

208 from Cuttack

98 from Anugul

97 from Baleswar

86 from Jajapur

83 from Kendrapara

81 from Jagatsinghpur

65 from Dhenkanal

61 from Nayagarh

55 from Mayurbhanj

51 from Puri

47 from Bhadrak

47 from Sundargarh

25 from Kandhamal

23 from Sambalpur

17 from Bargarh

13 from Malkangiri

12 from Ganjam

11 from Koraput

9 from Keonjhar

8 from Gajapati

8 from Rayagada

7 from Boudh

6 from Deogarh

6 from Kalahandi

6 from Sonepur

5 from Bolangir

5 from Jharsuguda

4 from Nabarangpur

109 from State Pool

With another 1773 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,58,601, H & FW Dept.