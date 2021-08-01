Over 1.7K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1773 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 520 from Khordha
- 208 from Cuttack
- 98 from Anugul
- 97 from Baleswar
- 86 from Jajapur
- 83 from Kendrapara
- 81 from Jagatsinghpur
- 65 from Dhenkanal
- 61 from Nayagarh
- 55 from Mayurbhanj
- 51 from Puri
- 47 from Bhadrak
- 47 from Sundargarh
- 25 from Kandhamal
- 23 from Sambalpur
- 17 from Bargarh
- 13 from Malkangiri
- 12 from Ganjam
- 11 from Koraput
- 9 from Keonjhar
- 8 from Gajapati
- 8 from Rayagada
- 7 from Boudh
- 6 from Deogarh
- 6 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Sonepur
- 5 from Bolangir
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 109 from State Pool
With another 1773 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,58,601, H & FW Dept.