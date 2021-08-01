Simplified Patent & Copyright Registration Helping India Become Innovation Hub: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Textile, Shri Piyush Goyal has expressed satisfaction over the reforms introduced in examining and granting of patents, designs, copyrights and trademarks, saying the ‘ease of doing business will go a long way in catapulting India as an innovation hub.

The Minister reviewed the functioning of the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks in Mumbai yesterday and deliberated on ways to build a robust Intellectual Property Rights infrastructure.

Goyal reiterated the Government’s commitment to bolster the ecosystem of patents, design, trademarks, GI (Geographical Indication) systems; to encourage innovation, research & development in the country and bring newer inventions and knowledge from India’s heritage systems to the global platform.

He emphasized Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been closely monitoring developments in this field since 2014 itself.

Goyal while speaking about the CGPDT’s speedy disposal of applications informed, “The pendency in the IPR department has come down drastically. It has also been decided that any pending application should be completed within days and not months.”

Goyal also mentioned about the reduction in fee allowed by the department in order to help and support Startups and Women entrepreneurs in the country. Filing fees for Startups, MSMEs, Women entrepreneurs has been reduced by 80%.

The Minister added that emphasis has been laid on using Digital means. Every application is now processed online from start to finish, hearings are conducted on phones, people don’t have to travel to patent offices now.

India has also seen a rapid increase in grant of patents, copyrights in the last 5-6 years. The number of patents granted has gone up from 6,326 in 2015-16 to 28,391 in 2020-21, while Trade Marks registration has shot up from 65,045 in 2015-16 to 2,55,993 in 2020-21. Similarly, while 4,505 Copyrights were granted in 2015-16, a total of 16,402 were granted last fiscal.

These developments have reflected positively in improvement of India’s ranking in Global Innovation Index. India has climbed 33 notches from 81st position in 2015-16 to 48th in 2020.