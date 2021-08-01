Odisha CM Congratulates PV Sindhu For Winning Bronze

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated India shuttler PV Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wished him all the best.

Well done! Congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on her historic win to secure the Bronze medal in #Tokyo2020 #Badminton finals. Her triumph, the consecutive Olympic medals and grit is both exemplary and inspiring. Wish her my best. #Cheer4India #PVSindhu — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 1, 2021

The 26-year-old badminton star has become the first Indian woman to win 2 Olympic medals. Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao of China 21-13, 21-15 in the women’s singles bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, scripting history.