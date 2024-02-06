OSDMA inks MoU with SIWC To Enhance Disaster Preparedness

Bhubaneswar: To deal with the natural calamities in Odisha, the Department of Women and Child Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) at the State Institute for Women and Children (SIWC) campus in Bhubaneswar.

Mrs Basanti Hembram, Minister of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti joined the program as the chief guest and said that with the support of different national level and state-level organization like Gopabandhu Administration Academy,. State Rural Development Institute (SIRD), WASSAN, State Institute for Women and Children is going to be a centre of excellence.

She further said that we have to work in partnership to fight against the natural calamities in Odisha. And this MOU will strengthen Odisha’s disaster management plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Sushmita Behera, Executive Officer, of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority opined that the Department of Women and Child Development has become the first department to complete state-level natural disaster management training. This MOU aims to take this disaster management training to the grassroots level and create a disaster management warrior in every household.

S. Gayatri, chief instructress, SIWC said that training of district-level child protection officers and Anganwadi workers at all Anganwadi Centres across the state is a big challenge for us. Recognizing this challenge, we will continue our efforts to combat natural disasters and to take this training to the village level.

Durga Prasad Maharana, Additional Secretary to Government, Women and Child Development delivered the welcome address. Swayam Prabha Muduli, under Secretary Women and Child Development including Integrated Child Development Project Officers, District Child Protection Officers and Anganwadi workers were present on the occasion.