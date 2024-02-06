5th Odisha Travel Bazaar At Eco Retreat Konark From 7 To 9 Feb

Bhubaneswar: To champion the Tourism sector in Odisha by forging networks and collaborations across India and globally, the Department of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) will jointly host the 5th Edition of Odisha Travel Bazar (OTB) 2023-24 from 07-09 February 2023 at Eco Retreat Konark. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate this flagship exhibition on 7th February virtually.

Addressing the Press at Hotel Swaosti Premium Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism Department Sri Surendra Kumar said that the Odisha Travel Bazaar will create a platform for promotion of tourist destinations in the State to domestic buyers from India as well as in the international market. A total number of 70 domestic tour operators from 27 cities of 18 States like Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal and 55 tour operators from 16 countries like Belgium, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and Vietnam are participating in the event. This will help the State Government to establish Odisha as a diverse tourism hub of global standards by pitching a refreshingly new vision of the state.

Speaking on the occasion OTDC Chairman Dr. Lenin Mohanty highlighted the efforts being made by Tourism Department under the able guidance of Chief Minister Sj. Naveen Patnaik. This three-day Odisha Travel Bazaar will boost the tourism potential of the State.

Director, Tourism Department Sri Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav said that this event will focus meetings between tourism fraternity of Odisha with domestic and foreign tour operators followed by familiarization trips to various tourism destinations like Pipili, Raghurajpur, Dhauli, Eco-Retreat at Bhitarkanika and Satakoshia.

Shri J.K. Mohanty, Co-Chairman, FICCI Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Committee and CMD, Swosti Hotels also addressed the media personnel and spoke on the importance of Odisha Travel Bazaar with regard to providing a platform for interacting with stakeholders of travel & tourism industry from across the globe and also to help them in experiencing the tourism products of the state thus resulting in efficient marketing of Odisha to the target audience, be it the travel community or the investors.

Among others concerned officers and stakeholders were present.