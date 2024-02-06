Odisha CM Sanctions Madhu Babu Pension for Additional 4 Lakh Aspirants

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved a proposal to include four lakh additional beneficiaries under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.

With this, the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme will go up from 32.75 lakh to 36.75 lakh. The State Government will spend Rs 190.20 crore per month for this.

During the visit of 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V. Kartik Pandian to districts, people in various areas requested to include more people in the scheme.

Accepting the request of the people, the Chief Minister has approved the proposal to increase the number of beneficiaries of the pension scheme.

Notably, the Chief Minister included an additional 4.13 lakh people in this scheme in August 2023.

The State Government provides social security for various categories of people. This includes senior citizens, widows, differently-abled, unmarried women, recovered leprosy and AIDS patients, divorced women, and transgender and COVID orphans. Beneficiaries from child to 79 years of age in this scheme get Rs 500 per month. People aged 80 years and above get Rs 700 per month. In the case of disabled persons, those with 40 to 59 per cent disability get Rs 500 per month, while those with 60 per cent or more disability get Rs 700. People above 80 years of age with more than 60 per cent disability get Rs 900 per month.