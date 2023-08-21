OMC Recruitment 2023: Multiple executive vacancies open

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), a gold category state PSU, is inviting applications from dynamic and competent professionals to fill up the vacancies of executives in different disciplines.

Interested eligible candidates can download the application format from OMC website: https://omcltd.in and submit the same along with attested copies of certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates etc by speed post/courier to General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 18.09.2023. “Applications received after the last date due to delay in postal/courier or any other reason shall not be entertained and will be rejected,” the corporation said.

OMC Vacancy Details

Dy. General Manager (Security), E-5 grade- 1 post

Dy. Manager (Legal), E-2 grade- 3 posts

Dy. Manager (Finance), E-2 grade- 6 posts

Dy. Manager (IT), E-2 grade- 7 posts

Dy. Manager (Civil), E-2 grade- 4 posts

Dy. Manager (Geology), E-2 grade- 11 posts

Dy. Manager (Quality Control), E-2 grade- 5 posts

Medical Officer-III, E-2 grade – 1 post

Total- 38 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate/Bachelor’s Degree in Law/Associate/ Fellow member of ICAI/ ICWAI/BE/ B. Tech in Computer Science/IT or MCA/BE/ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering/M.Sc. Degree in Geology/ Applied Geology or M. Sc Tech. in Geology / Applied Geology or M. Tech. in Geology / Applied Geology/M.Sc. in Chemistry/MBBS Degree.

How to Apply

Application form shall be downloaded from the official website: https://omcltd.in>People>Career>Employment Opportunities to be filled- up by the candidate after carefully reading the eligibility criteria prescribed for the post.

Selection Methodology

Career marks followed by personal interview

Salary

Dy. General Manager (Security), E-5 grade- Rs 78,800/- to 2,09,200/- (Level-14)

For all other posts- Rs 67,700/- to 2,08,700/- (Level-13)