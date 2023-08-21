OMC Recruitment 2023: Multiple executive vacancies open

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), a gold category state PSU, is inviting applications from dynamic and competent professionals to fill up the vacancies of executives in different disciplines.
Interested eligible candidates can download the application format from OMC website: https://omcltd.in and submit the same along with attested copies of certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates etc by speed post/courier to General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 18.09.2023. “Applications received after the last date due to delay in postal/courier or any other reason shall not be entertained and will be rejected,” the corporation said.
OMC Vacancy Details
Dy. General Manager (Security), E-5 grade- 1 post
Dy. Manager (Legal), E-2 grade- 3 posts
Dy. Manager (Finance), E-2 grade- 6 posts
Dy. Manager (IT), E-2 grade- 7 posts
Dy. Manager (Civil), E-2 grade- 4 posts
Dy. Manager (Geology), E-2 grade- 11 posts
Dy. Manager (Quality Control), E-2 grade- 5 posts
Medical Officer-III, E-2 grade – 1 post
Total- 38 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Graduate/Bachelor’s Degree in Law/Associate/ Fellow member of ICAI/ ICWAI/BE/ B. Tech in Computer Science/IT or MCA/BE/ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering/M.Sc. Degree in Geology/ Applied Geology or M. Sc Tech. in Geology / Applied Geology or M. Tech. in Geology / Applied Geology/M.Sc. in Chemistry/MBBS Degree.
How to Apply
Application form shall be downloaded from the official website: https://omcltd.in>People>Career>Employment Opportunities to be filled- up by the candidate after carefully reading the eligibility criteria prescribed for the post.
Selection Methodology
Career marks followed by personal interview
Salary
Dy. General Manager (Security), E-5 grade- Rs 78,800/- to 2,09,200/- (Level-14)
For all other posts- Rs 67,700/- to 2,08,700/- (Level-13)
