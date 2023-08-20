IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: India beat Ireland by 33 runs to seal series 2-0

The Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India put up an all-round performance to beat Ireland by 33 runs in the second T20I at The Village, Dublin on Sunday. The Men in Blue also went 2-0 up in the three-match series.

Batting first, India posted a challenging 185/5 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad led India’s charge with the bat, scoring 58 off 43 balls. He was also involved in a crucial 71-run partnership with Sanju Samson after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 off 11 balls), Tilak Varma (1 off 2 balls) inside the powerplay overs. Benjamin White dismissed Sanju Samson for 40(26).

Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube then chipped in with explosive cameos, with the pair smashing 42 runs in the final two overs. Rinku scored 38(21), while Dube returned unbeaten on 22(16).

In response, Ireland got off to a terrible start. Prasidh Krishna injected two blows in his first over and Ravi Bishnoi made it three in the final over of the powerplay. Apart from Andrew Balbirnie, who scored 72 off 51 balls, no other Irish batters could withstand the Indian bowling attack, spearheaded by the skipper Jasprit Bumrah.

The skipper along with Krishna and Bishnoi finished with two wickets each as Ireland could only manage 152/8 in 20 overs.