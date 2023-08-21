Chandrayaan-3: Spacecraft Captures Far Side of The Moon

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday released pictures of the Vikram lander determining the landing site – two days before the landing.

“Here are the images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent,” the ISRO wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Chandrayaan 3 is expected to land on the south pole of the moon on August 23 at around 6:04pm (Indian time). On Sunday morning, the second and final deboosting operation of the mission was carried out successfully.