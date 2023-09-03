Odisha STF seize Fake currency worth over Rs 41.16 Lakh in Sonepur, one held

Sonepur: The Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday revealed that Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of face value worth more than Rs 41.16 lakh had been seized following a raid in Sonepur on September 1.

The counterfeit currency notes are in denomination of Rs 500. The accused has been identified as Deepak Meher.

Acting on a tip-off regarding an organized racket involved in printing/ circulating fake currency notes, the STF on Friday raided a place near Ulunda in the district.

A case under Sections 489-A, 489-B, 489-C and 120(B) of the IPC was registered after the seizure.

The seized fake currency notes will be sent to Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudrana Pvt. Ltd., Mudrana Nagar, Salaboni, Pachima Medinapore, West Bengal for examination and opinion.

It is being suspected that the counterfeit currency notes were brought from Chhattisgarh while more persons are involved in the racket.

As the STF has got vital clues, efforts were on by cops to identify and apprehend other accused.