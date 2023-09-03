Former Zimbabwe Captain Heath Streak Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer

Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe’s former captain Heath Streak has passed away at the age of 49, following a long battle with colon and liver cancer. The news of Streak’s passing was shared by his wife, Nadine Streak, through a heartfelt Facebook post.

She wrote: “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again.”

Nadine Streak posts an emotional message on Facebook

Streak, who was battling liver cancer for a long time, was one of the most decorated cricketers of his time, representing Zimbabwe in 65 Tests, 189 ODIs while scoring 4933 runs and taking 455 wickets for his country across formats. Streak, till date, remains the only player from Zimbabwe with a double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests and 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs. A number of his records still inspire cricketers, not just in Zimbabwe but across the world.