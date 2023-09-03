Only verified users can participate in X (formerly Twitter) polls

San Francisco: Elon Musk on Sunday announced that X (formerly Twitter) will soon allow only verified, premium users to participate in polls across subjects, including political issues, on the platforms to avoid bots from swaying the results.

From video calls to data collection and political ads policies, a lot has been going on behind those closed doors at X. And now, Musk is gearing up to bring another change to the platform- that of restricting the ability to participate in polls to verified users only.

Twitter polls are carried out by companies, as well as individuals, to gather insights about a particular topic. A number of polls have been conducted on the social media platform and people enjoy participating in them. However, in future, only those users who have subscribed to Twitter Blue will be able to participate in these polls. Musk says that his has been done so that Twitter polls don’t get spammed by bots’.

While responding to a tweet that said polls should be available for verified users only, Musk wrote, “We’re changing polls to allow votes only by verified users. That’s critical to avoid polls getting bot-spammed on controversial issues.”

However, there is no clarity about when this huge change will be implemented.

Apart from this, Twitter recently revealed in a blog post that users will soon be able to connect over audio and video calls on the platform. All users, whether they use Twitter on Android, iOS or desktop, will get the ability to connect with their contacts through calls, without having to share their phone number with them.

Sharing the announcement on Twitter, Musk wrote, “Video & audio calls coming to X: Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC, No phone number needed, X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique.”

Not just this, Twitter made changes to its data collection policy as well. The company will soon collect your biometrics information along with job and education history as well.