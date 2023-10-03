Odisha Govt Increases Jajpur DHH Bed Strength To 420; Expands Ama Hospital Scheme

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has enhanced the bed strength of Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) from 330 to 420.

A notification issued by the state Health and Family Welfare Department in this regard read, “In order to provide affordable & quality healthcare to the general public and in view of the change in the norms of NMC for a teaching hospital with a 100 MBBS intake capacity, the government, after careful consideration, has been pleased to enhance the bed strength of DHH, Jajpur (which will be the teaching hospital for Jajati Keshari MCH, Jajpur) from 330 to 420.”

In another notification, the Health and Family Welfare Department said that the government has decided to accord in-principle approval for expanding the Ama Hospital Scheme to all DHH, SDH, CHC, and PHCs in the state, over the coming four years.

The notification in this regard read, “In a partial modification of this Department Notification No. 4074/H dated February 21 and in continuation to this Department Notification No. 5595/H dated, March 13, and in view of the efforts of the government to strengthen healthcare services in the state, the government, after careful consideration has been pleased to accord in-principle approval for expanding the Ama Hospital Scheme to all DHH, SDH, CHC and PHCs in the State, over the coming four years.”