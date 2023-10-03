Aishwarya Rai dazzles at Paris Fashion Week; Shares stage with Kendall Jenner 

Paris: OG Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular at the Paris Fashion Week, walked the ramp over the weekend and she did it in style.

Aishwarya Rai dominated the show yet again with her latest design pick, a stunning golden gown.

Joined by top-notch celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Voila Davis, Andie MacDowell, and others, she walked the ramp at the grand event held by the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In this episode, a video caught the internet’s attention wherein she can be seen vibing with supermodel Kendall Jenner.

In the now-viral video, dressed in a black-golden sequinned gown, Bachchan is shaking a leg with Jenner, who slayed in a silver cocktail dress.

Aish taking care of that pregnant woman 😍 I love to see 🤌🏾#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/GDBWiX1tqw — AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN 💙 (@my_aishwarya) October 2, 2023

Aishwarya behind the scenes doing makeup touch with Kendal #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/X2HJF8QnZi — AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN 💙 (@my_aishwarya) October 2, 2023

The mesmerizing gradient effect on this magnificent ensemble gave depth and attraction to her already glowing demeanor. The gown, which was lavishly adorned from head to toe, was the ideal combination of elegance and splendor. The exquisite lines that decorated this gown were intentionally positioned to draw the gaze in a compelling direction, making it absolutely distinctive. These lines provided a draped or ruched impression, which added to the overall beauty of the garment.

Aishwarya Rai’s golden gown was a fashion marvel, embellished with magnificent decorations such as spherical sequins and feathers. The intriguing cloak she wore atop the gown, which featured a long tail in a lovely pale golden color, was the genuine show stopper. Aishwarya Rai looked nothing short of stunning as she walked the catwalk, easily controlling the runway with her obvious presence. And can you tell which designer these signature feathery accents emerged from? Falguni Shane Peacock is a well-known designer pair who created this stunning outfit. They once again showed why they are at the top of their game with their exquisite workmanship and attention to detail.

The Pink Panther 2 actress’ hairstyle was incredibly amazing, with exquisite golden highlights that complemented her entire look. Her hair cascaded in clearly beautiful loose waves with a side split, presenting an appearance of carefree grace. Her makeup was immaculate, with a matte finish that accentuated her inherent beauty. Aishwarya Rai completed her royal look with a dramatic choice of bright red lipstick.