Earthquake in Nepal: Strong Tremors Jolt Delhi-NCR, parts of North India

New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, and parts of north India as two consecutive earthquakes hit Nepal.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the first earthquake had a magnitude of 4.6 and a depth of 10 Km. Then, the magnitude 6.2 quake struck Nepal at a depth of 5 km.

The quake was also felt in parts of India including its capital New Delhi.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 29.39 degrees north on the latitude and 81.23 degrees east on the longitude in Nepal, the National Centre for Seismology’s statement added.

No immediate reports of damage in India or Nepal.