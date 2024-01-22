Odisha Govt Effects Major Reshuffle In IAS Cadre Ahead Of General Elections

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has effected a major reshuffle in the IAS cadre. The State General Administration & Public Grievance Department issued an official notification in this regard on Monday.

Temjenwapang Ao, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Southern Division), Berhampur has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Public Enterprises Department.

Srikanta Prusty, Special Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department has been appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division), Sambalpur.

Ranjan Kumar Das, Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri has been appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division), Cuttack. He has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Southern Division), Berhampur.

Similarly, Samarth Verma, Collector & District Magistrate, Puri has been appointed as Additional Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri.

Ashish Thakare, Collector & District Magistrate, Keonjhar has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj.

K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Collector & District Magistrate, Kurdha has been appointed as Director, Minor Minerals, Bhubaneswar.

Vineet Bharadwaj, Collector & District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Cuttack.

Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack has been appointed as Director, Rural Development.

Bijay Kumar Dash, Secretary, State Election Commission, Bhubaneswar has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Puri.

Monisha Banerjee, Collector & District Magistrate, Bargarh has been appointed as Director, Social Welfare.

Chanchal Rana, Collector & District Magistrate, Bolangir has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Khurda.

Swadha Dev Singh, Collector & District Magistrate, Rayagada has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Nayagarh.

Siddharth Shankar Swain, Collector & District Magistrate, Angul has been appointed as Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

Chakravarthi Singh Rathore, Collector & District Magistrate, Jajpur has been appointed as Joint Secretary to the Government, Panchayati Raj Drinking Water Department.

Md. Abdaal Akhtar, Collector & District Magistrate, Koraput has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Angul.

Lingraj Panda, Director of Social Welfare has been appointed as Joint Secretary to the Government, Cooperation Department.

Amrit Ruturaj, Collector & District Magistrate Kendrapara has been appointed as Labour Commissioner, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Ananya Das, Collector & District Magistrate, Sambalpur has been appointed as Joint Secretary to the Government, Handloom Textiles & Handicrafts Department.

Vishal Singh, Collector & District Magistrate Malkangiri has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Keonjhar’.

Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra, Commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation with additional charge of CEO, Rourkela Smart City Limited, ADM, Rourkela and Secretary Development Authority has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate’ Jajpur.

Keerthi Vasan V, CDO-cum-EO Zilla Parishad’ Ganjam has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Koraput’.

Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, Additional Commissioner, BMC has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Kendrapara.

J. Sonal, Commissioner, Berhampur Municipal Corporation has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Boudh’.

Agrawal Akshay Sunil, ADM, Mayurbhanj, has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Sambalpur.

Aditya Goyal, CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad’ Bargarh has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Bargarh.

Anya Das, CDO-cum-EO, Zila Parishad, Nabarangpur has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Sonepur.

Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, CDO-cum-EO, Zila Parishad, Sundergarh has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Rayagada.

Pawar Sachin Prakash, CDO-cum-EO, Zila Parishad, Kalahandi has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Malkangiri.

Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar, CDO-cum-EO, Zila Parishad, Koraput has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Bolangir.

Kulakarni Ashutosh C, Sub-Collector, Berhampur with an additional charge of Administrator, Jama Masjid, Berhampur has been appointed as Commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation.

Madhumita, Sub-Collector, Baliguda with additional charge of Executive Officer, NAC, Baliguda has been appointed as Commissioner, Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, Sub-Collector, Kuchinda with additional charge of Executive Officer, NAC, Kuchinda has been appointed as Additional District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj.

Dheenah Dastagar has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Berhampur, Ganjam.

Rina Pradhan has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Baliguda Kandhamal.

Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Balasore.

Kirandeep Kaur Sahota has been appointed as sub-collector, Gunupur, Rayagada.

Rehan Khatri has been appointed as Sub-Collector’ Titilagarh’ Bolangir.

Dhiman Chakma has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Dharmagarh, Kalahandi.

Bimalendu Ray, OAS(SS), Collector & District Magistrate, Sonepur has been transferred and posted as Director, EPM.

Nrusingha Charan Swain, OAS(SS), Collector & District Magistrate, Boudh has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue & DM Department.

Narahari Sethy, OAS(SAG), Collector & District Magistrate, Cuttack has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department.

