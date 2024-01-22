India Placed In Tough Pool B In Men’s Hockey Competition Of Paris Olympics

New Delhi: Eight-time Olympic champion India has been placed in a tough Pool B in the men’s hockey competition at this year’s Paris Olympics.

India has been clubbed with reigning champions Belgium, Australia, and Rio Olympics gold medallists Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) revealed the pools for both the men’s and women’s hockey competitions following the conclusion of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers on Sunday.

In the women’s hockey competition at the Paris Games, India, who achieved a commendable fourth-place finish in Tokyo, will not be represented as they failed to qualify.

India secured the fourth position after losing 0-1 to Japan in the Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Friday. Germany, the USA, and Japan earned their berths from the Ranchi event.

Reigning Olympic champions the Netherlands headline Pool A, joined by Belgium, Germany, Japan, China, and hosts France. Pool B features Australia, the current silver medallist Argentina, Great Britain, Spain, the USA, and South Africa.