Low pressure likely over BoB around May 22, depression by May 24: IMD

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that a low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal (BoB) around May 22, 2024.

As per the latest IMD forecast, the low pressure area is likely to move initially north-east wards and subsequently concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal around May 24.