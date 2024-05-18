Ex-Headmaster Gets 2-Yr RI In Disproportionate Assets Case In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Saturday arrested a former Headmaster in Kalahandi district for amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Prakash Chandra Pattnaik, Ex-Head Master (Retired), Malagaon UP School, Sadar Bhawanipatna, Dist-Kalahandi.

Pattnaik was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Koraput Vigilance PS case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988 for possession of disproportionate assets (DA)

He was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and a fine of Rs.50,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Prakash Chandra Pattnaik following his conviction.

Further reports are awaited.