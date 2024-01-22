Odisha Cabinet Approves 14 Proposals of 12 Depts

Bhubaneswar: The 70th session of the “Cabinet Meeting’ was held today in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

After the meeting was over, Minister Ashok Ch. Panda and Chief Secy Pradeep Kumar Jena briefed the press about the 14 agenda items related to 12 departments which were approved in the Cabinet.

Out of 15 Agenda items presented, 14 were approved and one remained for further discussion.

In the press brief held, ACS, Rev & DM, FE&CC Department Satyabrat Sahu, Principal Secy, Industries Hemant Sharma, Principal Secy, MSME Sashwat Mishra, Principal Secy, Sc & Tech. Smt Chithra Arumugam were present.