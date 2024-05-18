Man Awarded 5-Yr RI In Fake Currency Case In Bolangir

Bolangir: The Court of Assistant Sessions Judge, Titilagarh on Saturday awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment to the key accused in the fake Indian currency note case.

The accused has been identified as Lingaraj Behera (50) of Kantamal under Kegoan police station in Kalahandi district.

The accused person was convicted and sentenced to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for 5 Years for the offence U/s.489-B IPC& to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for 03 Years for the offence U/s.489-C IPC and with fine. Both the punishments will run concurrently.

In this case, on 1.02.2023 a raid was conducted near the park of Titilagarh Bus stand in Bolangair while the above-noted accused person along with his associate Dharmu Rana were dealing with Fake Currency Notes after procuring the same from Jharkhand and Bihar side. Out of which accused Lingaraj Behera was apprehended and accused Dharmu Rana managed to escape away from the spot.

During the search one printed airbag containing FICN notes Rs. 31,27,500/- were recovered from the possession of the accused person and seized.

After a successful investigation, a charge sheet was submitted against the accused persons U/s.

489-A/489-B/489-C/120(B) IPC. A trial was conducted against Lingaraj Behera. During the trial, the prosecution examined 09 Nos. witnesses and exhibited 21 nos. of documents.

The seized FICN notes were sent to Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Ltd., Mudrana Nagar, Salboni, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal for chemical examination and opinion. After examination, it was confirmed that these are Counterfeit

Notes”.