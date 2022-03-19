Odisha CM Wishes Everyone On The Occasion Of Holi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished everyone on the occasion of Holi on his official twitter handle.
ରଙ୍ଗର ପର୍ବ ହୋଲି ଅବସରରେ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି। ସମସ୍ତ କୋଭିଡ ନିୟମ ପାଳନ କରି ଉତ୍ସବରେ ସାମିଲ ହୁଅନ୍ତୁ। ସମସ୍ତେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ରୁହନ୍ତୁ ଓ ଖୁସିରେ ରୁହନ୍ତୁ। #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/A0jfgcXVI1
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 19, 2022
Holi, one of the most vibrant festivals of India, is finally here. This year Holi will be celebrated in Odisha on March 19 (Saturday). In different parts across the country, Holi was celebrated on Friday.