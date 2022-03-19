Odisha CM
StateTop News

Odisha CM Wishes Everyone On The Occasion Of Holi

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished everyone on the occasion of Holi on his official twitter handle.

Holi, one of the most vibrant festivals of India, is finally here. This year Holi will be celebrated in Odisha on March 19 (Saturday). In different parts across the country, Holi was celebrated on Friday.

