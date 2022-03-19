Covid cases in Odisha
Odisha reports 72 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 72 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 15 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 18th March

New positive Cases s: 72
Of which 0-18 years: 15
In quarantine: 42
Local contacts: 30

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 4
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 2
7. Gajapati: 7
8. Ganjam: 17
9. Jajpur: 4
10. Kandhamal: 1
11. Kendrapada: 3
12. Khurda: 9
13. Koraput: 4
14. Mayurbhanj: 3
15. Nayagarh: 2
16. Sambalpur: 3
17. Sundargarh: 7
18. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 118
Cumulative tested: 30150636
Positive: 1287108
Recovered: 1277271
Active cases: 668

