Odisha reports 72 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 72 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 15 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 18th March

New positive Cases s: 72

Of which 0-18 years: 15

In quarantine: 42

Local contacts: 30

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 4

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 2

7. Gajapati: 7

8. Ganjam: 17

9. Jajpur: 4

10. Kandhamal: 1

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Khurda: 9

13. Koraput: 4

14. Mayurbhanj: 3

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Sambalpur: 3

17. Sundargarh: 7

18. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 118

Cumulative tested: 30150636

Positive: 1287108

Recovered: 1277271

Active cases: 668