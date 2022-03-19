Global Covid Caseload Crosses 467.6 Million

Washington: The global Covid caseload has topped 467.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.07 million and vaccinations to over 10.77 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 467,671,421 and 6,070,281, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,772,862,375.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,717,219 and 970,804, according to the CSSE.