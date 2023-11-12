Odisha CM extends wishes on Diwali

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday greeted people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.
The CM took to his X handle, Greetings to all the brothers and sisters of the state on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. May the light of development illuminate the lives of all.
ଆଲୋକର ପର୍ବ ଦୀପାବଳି ଅବସରରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ସବୁ ଭାଇଭଉଣୀଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି। ବିକାଶର ଆଲୋକ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନକୁ ଆଲୋକିତ କରୁ। #ଶୁଭଦୀପାବଳି #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/P4VLOv1FWu
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 12, 2023
