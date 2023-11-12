Diwali
StateTop NewsTop Posts

Odisha CM extends wishes on Diwali

By Pragativadi News Service
7

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday greeted people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.

The CM took to his X handle, Greetings to all the brothers and sisters of the state on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. May the light of development illuminate the lives of all.

 

Pragativadi News Service 29082 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking