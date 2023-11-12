BTS’ Jungkook enthralls Times Square with a surprise performance

New York: Jungkook from BTS gave an unexpected and exciting performance of songs from his debut album GOLDEN on the newly built TSX stage in Times Square on Thursday night. The audience was left amazed by his talent. This performance took place on November 9, after he had already appeared at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City the day before.

Twitter is currently buzzing with videos of Jungkook”s electrifying performance at the Times Square billboard. These clips feature him singing fan-favorite tracks from GOLDEN, like Please Don”t Change and Yes or No.

[full] jungkook performing 'please don't change' at Times Square (TSX Stage) pic.twitter.com/3Gbs5V1LTm — jungkook vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve) November 9, 2023

"You make it sound like, I'm a huge global pop star" but aren't you Jungkook? Pulling so much crowd, everyone in times square singing your song word to word, bar to bar, crying and cheering for you in NYC. THAT IS A GLOBAL POP STAR RIGHT THERE. pic.twitter.com/fRl1hkjcuJ — KiKi⁷ 🪷 (@seokjinah070) November 10, 2023

Jungkook previously performed at the Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he sang his main track from the Golden album, ‘Standing Next to You.’

Jungkook had released his solo album Golden on November 3.

Meanwhile, other members are busy with completing their mandatory military duties and professional commitments. As of now, three BTS members are enlisted in the South Korean army — Jin, Suga and J-hope. By the end of this year, Bighit Entertainment will announce the enlistment dates of other members — RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The BTS members are said to reconvene in 2025.