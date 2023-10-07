Odisha 5T Secretary Suggests Special Development Council To Prepare ‘Tribal Cultural Calendar’

Bhubaneswar: 5T Secretary VK Pandian today discussed various programs of Special Development Council of 9 Tribal Districts through video conferencing. In this meeting, 5 secretaries discussed with the district chairmen of the council including the district heads of 9 districts.

While discussing the various programs of SDCs of nine tribal districts with the Collectors and SDC chairpersons, the 5T Secretary explained to the members the purpose and vision of the Chief Minister for setting up the Special Development Council.

He said that the formation of Special Development Council is a historic initiative of Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik. As Tribal language and are unique, it is the aim of the Chief Minister to preserve their culture through the Special Development Council, Mr Pandian said.

The 5T Secretary said that maintaining it and maintaining its uniqueness will inspire future generations. He emphasized on investing every penney in the council to preserve the uniqueness of the tribal culture.

The 5T Secretary also advised the SDC to prepare a ‘Tribal Cultural Calendar’ specially for the promotion of tribal culture. The calendar will mention the details of community festivals, tribal sports events, tribal festivals and other events.

During the discussion, Mr. Pandian informed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned an additional grant of Rs. 175.5 crore for the Special Development Council today.

Participating in the discussion, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Smt. Roopa Roshan Sahoo, IAS, said that various programs have been taken up by the Special Development Council for the protection of tribal culture and traditions. She informed about the construction of sacred places of worship, providing financial incentives to various cultural organizations involved in cultural programs, providing them with dance costumes and various types of musical instruments, etc are being carried out promptly by the SDC.

SCSTRTI Director Mr. Indramani Tripathi was present along with District Collectors of 9 tribal majority districts. Tribal groups of all these districts participated in the discussion. The 5T Secretary was briefed about the success stories of all the facilities and financial incentives provided to them with the help of the Special Development Council.