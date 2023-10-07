Martyred Odia Jawan Cremated With State Honours At Native Village In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The last rites of Odia Jawan Saroj Kumar Das were performed at his native village Kendudhipa at Dighi Panchayat under Kamakhyanagar sub-division of Dhenkanal district on Saturday night.

After Saroj Das’s mortal remains arrived at Bhubaneswar airport, Governor Professor Ganesh Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid their last respects to the martyred jawan.

Later, his mortal remains arrived in front of the Dhenkanal Collector’s Office where District Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi and SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra paid floral tributes. Thousand of people from the locality also joined the funeral procession.

He was given a guard of honour at the District Collector’s office. MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, and MP Mahesh Sahu were also present.

Later, his body was taken to Kendudhipa village and the last rites were performed after a funeral procession around the village. As the shadow of mourning descended on the village, the entire area was shaken with the slogan of ‘Saroj Amar Rahe’ and cremation was done with full state honours.

Odia jawan Saroj Kumar Das was reportedly among 23 army personnel who went missing due to a flash flood in the Teesta River in North Sikkim. Saroj recently married in February and has been serving as an EME Jawan in the army since 2012.