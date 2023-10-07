Hamas’s Biggest Attack On Israel: At Least 100 Murdered, Over 900 Wounded, Says Israel Foreign Ministry

The Israel-Gaza conflict took a sudden severe turn after Hamas militants fired over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip to Israel in an unannounced declaration of war on Saturday.

Hamas declared war on Israel with operation ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’, and Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) retaliated with operation ‘Swords Of Iron’.

“The fighting in southern Israel is still ongoing. Our security forces are securing areas which are under attack by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israeli communities and who have taken civilians captive,” said Israel Foreign Ministry adding that “at least 100 Israelis were murderes and more than 900 left wounded in the terror attacks by the Hamas terrorists”.

Ghazi Hamad, Hamas spokesperson and former deputy foreign minister for the government in Gaza, told Al Jazeera that the Palestinian operation is also a message to Arab countries and that Israel is an enemy state.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announced “We are at war” in his first public statement after the massive attack by the Hamas terror group. In a video posted by him on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu further said Israel will win the war.

אנחנו במלחמה. pic.twitter.com/XNM3l7fEQH — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 7, 2023

“Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour, posted Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on ‘X’.

Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones,” posted US President Joe Biden.

“Israel is at war. Earlier this morning armed Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli communities and started going house to house and murdering innocent Israelis. Some of the images are so disturbing we cannot even share them. We will take every measure to protect our citizens and target those who harm them,” the Israel Foreign Ministry stated.