Nua-O: Giving Wings To Odisha’s Youth Through Sports

Bhubaneswar: Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, Odisha, over the years, has emerged as a key example in various sectors like energy, women empowerment and healthcare. However, what stands out the most is SPORTS.

Odisha, under the leadership of the CM, has truly brought a sports revolution in the country through various exemplary initiatives. Hosting marquee international events, setting up a hub of high-performance centres, and creating world-class sports infrastructure, Odisha, today, has been recognised as the sports capital of India.

Odisha has further strengthened its sports vision by adding a unique initiative- Nua-O, which was launched in November 2023 to empower and engage the youth of the state. With sports as a key element of the initiative, saw a massive engagement across six disciplines– hockey, cricket, kho kho, and volleyball–featuring over 55,000 teams. An impressive number of youth, both boys and girls, took an active part across all four tiers – institution, block, district, and state.

Nua-O, not only incentivized the youth but also provided them with a prestigious platform to express them and showcase their talent. For a teen playing at the majestic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, where global hockey stars have done wonders, was no less than a dream come true moment.

Similarly, for the kho kho players of the state competing in Puri, the hub of kho kho in the state, is a huge milestone in their young sporting journey. The Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium at KIIT, Bhubaneswar, which has hosted the volleyball nationals, hosted and welcomed the talented volleyball players with equal warmth and aplomb. One can sense the growing zeal of youth for sports across districts.

The Nua O Sports program has recognized winners with cash awards, which is very encouraging for the students. The recognition to them is no less than the recognition bestowed by the state government on athletes following their remarkable performance at national and international events.

As they are at a young impressionable age, conducting these sports activities also plays a role in positively engaging them, teaching them teamwork, accountability, camaraderie, and above all, a sense of belonging to the world of sports, which has redefined Odisha and given it a global image, bringing a sense of pride.