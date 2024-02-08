RTO Data Entry Operator Caught Taking Rs 12K Bribe In Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: A data entry operator at the office of RTO, Chhatrapur in Ganjam district was caught by the Vigilance sleuths while he was taking a bribe.

The accused data entry operator has been identified as Gourahari Padhy.

Padhy was apprehended by the Vigilance officers while taking a bribe of Rs.12,000 from a person for updating of tax in respect of his 2 vehicles towards exemption of fine during Covid-19 period.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No. 2/24 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress.