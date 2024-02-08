NHAI Raises Highest Ever Monetization Value Of Through InvIT Mode

New Delhi: NHAI has raised the highest ever concession value of Rs.15,624.90 Crore through ’InvIT Round-3’. It is achieved by monetizing 10 stretches with an aggregate length of about 890 km. The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued within two hours of the opening of the bid.

NHAI is adopting three modes for monetizing, i.e. Toll Operate Transfer (TOT), InvIT and Securitization.

During this Financial year, NHAI has already awarded four TOT Bundles and monetized value of Rs.15,968 Crore The success rate in TOT mode during FY24 was 100% and LoAs were issued within one day of the financial bid opening.

Earlier, under TOT Mode, NHAI successfully monetized 6 rounds (1614 km), realising Rs. 26,366 Crore and two rounds of InvIT (635 km), realized Rs.10,200 Crore Further, through Securitization raised about Rs.37,000 Crore till now and likely to raise about Rs. 5,000 Crore by end of FY24.

With this, MoRTH and NHAI’s Total Asset Monetization Program has crossed Rs.1 Lakh Crore (Rs. 42,334 Crore through TOT, Rs. 26,125 Crore through InvIT and Rs. 42,000 Crore through Securitization).

This is in line with the Government of India’s vision under the National Monetization Plan as well as the fulfilment of the Govt. of India Budgetary announcements.