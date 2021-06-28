No Faulty Assessment Of Class 10 Students, BSE Clarifies

Cuttack: After a number of students and their parents complained regarding their dissatisfaction over High School Certificate results this year, the Board of Secondary Education on Monday clarified that there has been no discrepancy in the marking.

Speaking to the media persons, Board of Secondary Education President Ramashis Hazra said,” There has not been any faulty evaluation of Class 10 students. Marks were awarded to the students on basis of their score in two exams and performance during Class 7, 8, 9 and 10.”

“However, we to get consistency in the marks, and come to a standard, we decided to go for the moderation principle. All this was all in the public domain and properly communicated,” Hazra added.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that upset over marks recently announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), hundreds of students and their guardians staged protests in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Bhadrak districts.

The guardians also gheraoed the BSE headquarters here today.

According to reports, as many as 161 students had appeared the assessment test this year.

Over 100 students alleged that they scored much less mark than what they had expected. They demanded re-evaluation of their papers by the board authorities.