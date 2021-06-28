Finance Minister Announces Relief Package Of Rs 6,28,993 Crore

New Delhi: Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman here today announced a slew of measures to provide relief to diverse sectors affected by the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures announced also aim to prepare the health systems for emergency response and provide the impetus for growth and employment.

A total of 17 measures amounting to Rs. 6,28,993 crore were announced.

These included two measures announced earlier, i.e. the additional Subsidy for DAP & P&K fertilizers, and extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) from May to November, 2021.

The measures announced today can be clubbed into 3 broad categories:-

Economic Relief from Pandemic

Strengthening Public Health

Impetus for Growth & Employment

Economic relief from Pandemic

Eight out of 17 schemes announced here today aim at providing economic relief to people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special focus is on health and reviving travel, tourism sectors.

Additionally, with an aim to provide further economic relief to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre on Monday expanded the financial support being provided under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

ECLGS will now have a total outlay of Rs 4.5 lakh crore, up from the earlier Rs 3 lakh crore.

“The overall cap of admissible guarantee has been raised from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore,” Sitharaman said.

“Out of Rs 3 lakh crore announced earlier, Rs 2.69 lakh crore have already been disbursed through the ECLGS 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0,” she said.