Bhubaneswar Reports 281 New COVID Cases, 5 Deaths

Bhubaneswar: As many as 281 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 281 COVID-19 positive cases, 66 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 215 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 374 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 89,466 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,317 are active cases while 87,688 persons have recovered and 440 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

