Mutilated body of ex-Sarpanch of Banthapali recovered

Berhampur: The mutilated body of an ex-Sarpanch of Banthapali was recovered from roadside near Baurisukunda water factory under Bada Bazar police limits in Berhampur.

The deceased has been identified as Pradip Bisoyi.

Bisoyi, who was lodged in jail following his arrest in connection with a case, was recently released on parole.

Reportedly, locals spotted the blood soaked body and immediately alerted the police about the same.

The exact circumstances that led to the death of the former sarpanch remained unknown.