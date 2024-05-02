Ganjam: Minor Boy Dead, Cousin Brother Critical After Drowning In Pond

Ganjam: A minor boy was killed while his cousin’s brother was critical after drowning in a pond in a pond in Ramachandrapur village under Hinjili police station in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased minor boy was aged 12 while the critical boy was aged 14.

As per reports, on Thursday morning, the brothers duo had gone to the pond to take a bath. While bathing, their leg slipped and they started drowning. Noticing this, local people rescued them and were admitted to the sub-divisional hospital, Hinjilicut.

At the hospital, the doctors declared one of them dead. Another is undergoing treatment. Police on receiving the information rushed to the hospital and sent the body to Berhampur hospital for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered in the police station.