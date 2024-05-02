Balasore Records Highest With 40.6 Degrees At 11.30 AM

Bhubaneswar: Despite relief from extreme heatwave in Odisha due to Kalbaisakhi, Balasore has recorded highest temperature with 40.6 degree Celsius at 11.30 pm today.

According to data given by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Balasore recorded highest followed by Jharsuguda and Keonjhar with mercury standing at 40 degree Celsius.

Temperature at different places at 11.30 am today:

Balasore: 40.6°C

Jharsuguda: 40°C

Keonjhar: 40°C

Sambalpur: 39.7°C

Hirakud: 39°C

Rourkela: 38.4°C

Bhubaneswar: 38°C

Puri: 33.6°C

Paradip: 32.4°C

Gopalpur: 32.4 °C