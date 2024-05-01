Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar airport after hailstones crack windshield

Bhubaneswar: A New Delhi-bound Vistara Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Bhubaneswar airport within 10 minutes of take off after the plane’s windshield suffered cracks due to hailstones.

According to Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Director Prasanna Pradhan, the flight carrying 169 passengers and eight crew members landed safely at the Bhubaneswar airport.

An alternate flight is being arranged to send the stranded passengers to their destination, the BPIA Director said.