It’s Virat Kohli’s Birthday! Here’s a look at his five best innings

New Delhi: The Indian captain started to receive heartening wishes on his 33rd birthday since midnight. India captain Virat Kohli has turned 33 today. Kohli, who enjoys the backing of copious fans from across the world, had started to receive heartening birthday wishes since midnight.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Virat made his international debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka and reached the number one spot in the International Cricket Council’s ranking for ODI batsmen in 2013. Along with this, he also holds the world record of being the fastest to 23000 international runs. Also, he is the only cricketer in history to average over 50 in all three formats.

Here’s a look at his five best innings:

1. 82 vs Australia (2016)

In 2016, the world T20 was at home and the Indian side was struggling against the mighty Australians. Despite only needing to chase 161 for victory, India found themselves 94-4, with only 6 overs left. Australia still had their key bowlers left with crucial overs. At such a time, Kohli rose to the occasion. His 82 saw India through to the semi-finals.

2. 183 vs Pakistan (2012)

The match was a high voltage one as two extremely competitive teams were up against each other. Pakistan batted first and posted a massive total of 329/6. On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir got out for a duck, leaving India in big trouble. But then came Virat. He batted like a pro, hitting the ball all over the place, scoring 22 fours and 1 six before getting out.

3. 133 vs Sri Lanka (2012)

The 133 that Virat made against Sri Lanka at Hobart put the limelight on him. He even destroyed a top-quality bowler like Lasith Malinga. Plus, it came in only 86 balls, at a strike rate of 155. His wonderful innings helped India cruise to victory, chasing 321 in just 36.4 overs.

4. 153 vs South Africa (2018)

The match was held in Centurion. South Africa batted first and scored 335. India started well, with Virat on fire. He scored a brilliant 153 and gave India the much-needed momentum. However, the rest of the team couldn’t match him. India lost the match but everyone appreciated Kohli’s solo efforts.

5. 149 vs England (2018)

In 2014, Virat struggled against the swing bowling of Jimmy Anderson and couldn’t perform well against England. However, he returned as a completely different player in 2018. Though the bowl swung and seamed all over the place, Virat performed extremely well. He scored the majority of India’s runs and kept them alive in the test.