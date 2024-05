Bolangir: The excise department officials seized huge quantities of Indian liquor, foreign liquor and beer from the possession of a person in Bolangir district.

The accused has been identified as Ratan Behera(30) of Nuapada, Kantabanji in Bolangir district.

Based on intelligence, the cops seized about 7.8 litres of Indian liquor, 33.65 litres of beer and 6.75 litres of foreign liquor from the possession of the accused.