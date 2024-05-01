Odisha records highest-ever collection of Gross GST of Rs.5902.25 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded the highest ever collection of Gross GST (CGST+ IGST+OGST + Cess) with a collection of Rs. 5902.25 Cr during April 2024 against corresponding collection of Rs. 5035.74 Cr recorded during April 2023 registering a growth rate of 17.21% as against the National average growth rate of 13%.

Odisha has also recorded the highest ever collection of State GST (OGST +IGST Settlement) with a collection of Rs. 2996.05 Cr during April 2024 against corresponding collection of 2253.71 Cr recorded during April 2023 registering a phenomenal growth rate of 32.94%.

Out of this, the collection of OGST during April of Rs. 2081.83 Cr is also the highest ever OGST collection. The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including OGST/ IGST Settlement / VAT and Profession Tax during April 24 is Rs. 3330.48 Cr against collection of Rs. 2544.45 Cr during April 23 with a growth rate of 30.89%.

During April 24, 23.15 Lakh of waybills have been generated vis-à-vis 20.90 Lakh of waybills generated during April 2023 recording a growth of 10.76% reflecting the buoyancy in the State economy. Out of the 23.15 Lakh e-waybills generated during April 24, 12.38 Lakh were intra-state waybills while 8.51 Lakh were inter-state waybills.