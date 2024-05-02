Over Rs 1 Lakh Seized From Two Persons In Jharsuguda, Probe On

Jharsuguda: Police seized over Rs 1 lakh from two persons in separate places in Jharsuguda district in the last two days.

On Tuesday, the Badamal police under SI J Bag were performing naka checking at Tumbekela bus stop Chowk and seized cash of Rs.55,440 from the possession of Subrat Biswal (44) of Srpiura, under Badmal police station in Jharsuguda district.

On Wednesday, the Badamal police under SI P K Acharya were performing naka checking at Tumbekela bus stop Chowk and Seized cash of Rs.50,090 from the possession of Raju SK (38) of Moria tola, under Raghunathgnj police station in Murshidabad district.