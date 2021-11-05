WHO warns of new Covid wave! Alarm for 53 European, Central Asian countries

Geneva: As many as 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia face the “real threat” of a resurgence of the covid pandemic in the coming weeks or are already battling a new wave of infections, exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

“We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence. Europe is back at the epicentre of the pandemic, where we were one year ago,” WHO’s Europe head Hans Kluge told reporters from the WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Kluge said case counts are beginning to near-record levels again and the pace of transmission in the region, which stretches as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, is of “grave concern.”

WHO Europe has said that the region saw nearly 1.8 million new weekly Covid-19 cases, an increase of about 6 per cent from the previous week, and 24,000 deaths in the same period or a 12 per cent rise.

Kluge said hospitalisation rates due to Covid-19 in the 53-country region more than doubled over the last week. If the trajectory continues, Kluge said, the region could see another 500,000 pandemic deaths by February, he said.