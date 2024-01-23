Massive crowd throngs Ayodhya Ram temple as mandir opens its doors for devotees

Ayodhya: A massive crowd thronged the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as the grand temple opened its doors for devotees to offer prayers on Tuesday morning, a day after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Devotees gathered in large numbers since 3am to have darshan (viewing) of the new Ram Lalla idol on the first morning after the consecration ceremony, news agency ANI reported.

For devotees seeking darshan of Lord Ram Lalla, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra website has provided specific time slots – morning slot from 7am to 11:30am and afternoon slot from 2 pm to 7pm.

‘Aarti’ timings include jagran/shringar at 6:30am and sandhya aarti at 7:30pm. One can obtain passes for the ‘aarti’ both offline and online. The offline passes are available at the camp office at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi, requiring a valid government identity proof.